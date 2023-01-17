Dr. Steven Abram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Abram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Abram, MD
Dr. Steven Abram, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.
Dr. Abram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abram's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Howell-Allen Clinic - Saint Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-9543
-
3
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Specialty Clinic - Cookeville120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste C, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 526-7699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abram?
Dr. Abram and Dr. Mackey saved my life in 2015. They had to do emergency surgery on me. Fighting against blood pressure acting a fool and heart rate joining in they had to work their magic on me. I couldn’t walk because my back had gotten so bad. They saved me. I trust them. He is excellent at his job. So is Dr. Edward Mackey. I applaud them both!!!!
About Dr. Steven Abram, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285604454
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abram works at
Dr. Abram has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.