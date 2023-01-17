Overview of Dr. Steven Abram, MD

Dr. Steven Abram, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.



Dr. Abram works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.