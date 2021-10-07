See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (54)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM

Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Abramow works at Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abramow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC
    133 E 54th St # 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972613933
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale U, Yale New Haven Hosp
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
