Overview of Dr. Steven Abreu, MD

Dr. Steven Abreu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Abreu works at Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington in Lexington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.