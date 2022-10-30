Dr. Adashek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Adashek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Adashek, MD
Dr. Steven Adashek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adashek's Office Locations
- 1 1205 York Rd Ste 12, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 248-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adashek?
I have been a patient of Dr Adashek’s for over 30 years. HE and HIS STAFF are very personal and efficient. He is not only outstanding in his field but he is knowledgeable about the entire human body. Several years ago, I was very sick with a NON gynecological problem for OVER A YEAR. I had been to several doctors, INCLUDING A SPECIALIST from Hopkins who was top in his field, and NONE of the doctors could diagnose my illness. I went to see Dr Adashek and he suspected RIGHT AWAY what the problem was. He WAS correct and I was able to get the problem resolved. I will be forever grateful to him. His addition of Ariel Paskin CRNP is a very welcome addition to an already FANTASTIC staff.
About Dr. Steven Adashek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912072232
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adashek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adashek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adashek has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adashek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Adashek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adashek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adashek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adashek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.