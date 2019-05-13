Dr. Steven Adelman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Adelman, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Adelman, DO
Dr. Steven Adelman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Mercyone Newton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman's Office Locations
- 1 1111 6th Ave Ste A100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and friendly and addressed my issue in a caring manner
About Dr. Steven Adelman, DO
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639283294
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Grandview Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
