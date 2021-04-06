Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic1585 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 310-8100Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic1139 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 310-8100Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Adelstein to all my friends and family. He cuts my husband and my toenails. He is gentle. He is kind. He is a great listener. All of his staff, are super great. The doctor and his staff are all 5’s. ??????????
About Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Polish
- 1518961424
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital and Med Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The Ohio State Univ
- Foot Surgery
