Overview of Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD

Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Ahlfeld works at Ahlfeld Sports Medicine and Ortho in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.