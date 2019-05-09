Overview

Dr. Steven Albertson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Albertson works at Surgical Associates Of Canton in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.