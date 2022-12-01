Dr. Steven Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Albright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Albright, MD
Dr. Steven Albright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Albright's Office Locations
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstruction Surgery at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 390, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3680Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albright performed my breast reconstruction after my mastectomy. I am so happy with my results. His bed side manner is excellent. Dr. Albright and his PA Katie took there time and explained the procedure and what it entailed. I felt at ease with him and his staff. Many thanks to Dr. Albright and Katie for your kindness, skill, and passion for what you do.
About Dr. Steven Albright, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
