Dr. Steven Allsing, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Allsing works at Jeffrey Marxen MD in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.