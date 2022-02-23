Dr. Steven Allsing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allsing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Allsing, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Allsing, MD
Dr. Steven Allsing, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Allsing works at
Dr. Allsing's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Marxen MD5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 154, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 465-0083
-
2
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 286-9480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allsing?
I highly recommend Dr. Steven Allsing and his PA Scott! I have had 4 major joint replacements (2 hips, 2 knees) without any complications. I seriously would be in a wheel chair at this time, significantly limiting my mobility! They are highly professional, and personable, and caring; consequently, explaining each step of surgery and recovery! Fantastic doctors!!!
About Dr. Steven Allsing, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1538274709
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- University of California, San Diego
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allsing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allsing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allsing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allsing works at
Dr. Allsing has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allsing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Allsing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allsing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allsing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allsing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.