Dr. Steven Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Alter works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.