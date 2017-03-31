See All Ophthalmologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Steven Andersen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Andersen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Andersen, MD

Dr. Steven Andersen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Andersen works at Kenneth C. Low MD A Professional Corp. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Andersen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth C. Low MD A Professional Corp.
    38707 Stivers St, Fremont, CA 94536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 794-0663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Farsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Farsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andersen?

    Mar 31, 2017
    March 30th was Thank Your Doctor day. I want take this time to thank Dr. Andersen for the miracle eye operation which allowed me to see without wearing hard contact lenses for the rest of my life. I am grateful and appreciate how your success in my eye operation gave me a better way of life. A HUGE thank you, Dr. Andersen, for all your excellent services to keep my eyes healthy. You are a one of a kind doctor and I have been fortunate I found you.
    Joann Yamagata in Fremont, CA 94555 — Mar 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Andersen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Andersen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andersen to family and friends

    Dr. Andersen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andersen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Andersen, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Andersen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598781403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andersen works at Kenneth C. Low MD A Professional Corp. in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andersen’s profile.

    Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Andersen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.