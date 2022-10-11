Dr. Steven Ando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Ando, MD
Dr. Steven Ando, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Ando works at
Dr. Ando's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 900-1806
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve always felt very confident in Dr. Ando. He’s a great diagnostician & very wise. He’s a little quiet & doesn’t try to entertain you. So, that may offend some people. But, I don’t go to the dock to get entertained. I want to know, that he knows what he’s talking about. He’s always been free to order tests & give me prescriptions that I need.
About Dr. Steven Ando, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205937703
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ando using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ando works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ando.
