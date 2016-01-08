See All Hematologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD

Hematology
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD

Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Applebaum works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Applebaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 396-2999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer
Anemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2016
    Where do I start? When you hear the words, You have cancer, your heart stops. Once you accept it, you want to know that you are being treated by the best. I have been a patient of Dr. Applebaum's for 10 years. I am a breast cancer survivor and would not to be under the care of any other oncologist! He is caring, knowledgable, cauteous, and thorough. And his office staff, especially his nurse, Kim, are the best!!!
    Michele in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 08, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD
    About Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295760221
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applebaum works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Applebaum’s profile.

    Dr. Applebaum has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

