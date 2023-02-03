Overview of Dr. Steven Appleby, MD

Dr. Steven Appleby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Appleby works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.