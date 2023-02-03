Dr. Steven Appleby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Appleby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Appleby, MD
Dr. Steven Appleby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Appleby's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Long Beach Center for Clinical Research2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Applebee, his staff and the nice office. My all around experience was good.
About Dr. Steven Appleby, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
