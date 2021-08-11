Dr. Ariss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Ariss, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Ariss, MD
Dr. Steven Ariss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Ariss' Office Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5900
-
2
Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ariss is by far my favorite doctor. He has always shown concern for any problem I've shared with him, and has gone above and beyond to find solutions.
About Dr. Steven Ariss, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ariss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ariss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ariss has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ariss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ariss speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ariss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ariss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ariss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ariss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.