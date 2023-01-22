Dr. Steven Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Ash, MD
Dr. Steven Ash, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Ash works at
Dr. Ash's Office Locations
-
1
North Dfw Urology, Llp1601 Lancaster Dr Ste 170, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ash?
Dr. Ash is a very kind and caring Dr. I have been a patient for more than 20years. I have been seeing him for bladder cancer and together we have kept it in check. I am grateful for his expertise and will continue to do so. I have recommended him in the past to several friends and he was able to help them as well.
About Dr. Steven Ash, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326072299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash works at
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.