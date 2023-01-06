Dr. Steven Attia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Steven Attia, DO
Dr. Steven Attia, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Wisconsin
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attia?
Dr. Attia was extremely quick to get my husband on a chemo schedule that we desperately needed. He has been diagnosed with a rare cancer, we were unbelievably thankful to have been excepted into Dr. Attia's care!!! We feel like we are in great hands.
About Dr. Steven Attia, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1417912585
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Attia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.