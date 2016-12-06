Dr. Steven Azuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Azuma, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Azuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Azuma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven Azuma M.d.321 N Kuakini St Ste 709, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 528-0005
-
2
Kuakini Medical Center347 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-2236
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azuma?
I was admitted to Kuakini Medical Center due to a heart attack. Dr Azuma provided excellent care for me. He explained everything, listened to my concerns and was completely attentive. I would emphatically recommend Dr Azuma to anyone with a heart condition. I unfortunately live stateside, so I will not be continuing care with Dr Azuma. My own cardiologist said Dr Azuma did a superb job in placing my stent. Thank you Dr Azuma!
About Dr. Steven Azuma, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518966233
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Ctr-Ucla
- St Mary Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azuma works at
Dr. Azuma has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Azuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.