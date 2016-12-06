Overview

Dr. Steven Azuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Azuma works at Steven Azuma M.d. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.