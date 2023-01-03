Dr. Steven Baak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Baak, MD
Dr. Steven Baak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Health Medical Group1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-4420
Arthritis Center3440 De Paul Ln Ste 113, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 942-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listened, he did a thorough examination, he explained everything, and he was patient. Being in chronic pain, most doctors automatically assume I want pain killers but I truly did not want to live my life having to rely on a medication. When I started my infusions, my life changed, I can walk with out my cane, I do not take any pain medication just ibuprofen. his staff is always so friendly and willing to help in whatever way they can
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Baak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baak works at
Dr. Baak has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Baak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baak.
