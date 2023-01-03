Overview of Dr. Steven Baak, MD

Dr. Steven Baak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Baak works at SSM Health in Florissant, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.