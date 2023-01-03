See All Rheumatologists in Florissant, MO
Dr. Steven Baak, MD

Dr. Steven Baak, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (135)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Baak, MD

Dr. Steven Baak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Baak works at SSM Health in Florissant, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 921-4420
  2. 2
    Arthritis Center
    3440 De Paul Ln Ste 113, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 942-6464

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Jan 03, 2023
    He listened, he did a thorough examination, he explained everything, and he was patient. Being in chronic pain, most doctors automatically assume I want pain killers but I truly did not want to live my life having to rely on a medication. When I started my infusions, my life changed, I can walk with out my cane, I do not take any pain medication just ibuprofen. his staff is always so friendly and willing to help in whatever way they can
    Jess — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Baak, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598738262
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Rheumatology
