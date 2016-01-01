Overview of Dr. Steven Bailey, MD

Dr. Steven Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Dalles, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Bailey works at Casey Eye Institute in The Dalles, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.