Overview of Dr. Steven Bailey, MD

Dr. Steven Bailey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.