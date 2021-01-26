Overview of Dr. Steven Ball, MD

Dr. Steven Ball, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Ball works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.