Overview

Dr. Steven Balsamo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Balsamo works at Capital Thoracic Surgery P.c. in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.