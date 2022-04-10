Dr. Barna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Barna, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Barna, MD
Dr. Steven Barna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Case Western School of Medicine.
Dr. Barna works at
Dr. Barna's Office Locations
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 287-9370
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
Neurosurgical Partners3044 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 313-8440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ten years ago I went to Dr Barna with extreme back pain. He did a couple spinal blocks and I am now celebrating 10 years with no back pain. I cannot thank him enough for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Steven Barna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's/Harvard
- Cambridge Hospital
- Case Western School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barna works at
Dr. Barna has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barna speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Barna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barna.
