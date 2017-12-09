See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Centennial, CO
Dr. Steven Barney, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Barney, DDS

Dr. Steven Barney, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center

Dr. Barney works at 5280 Oral Surgery and Dental Implants in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5280 Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
    6979 S Holly Cir Ste 105, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2017
    AN ABSOLUTE AMAZING EXPERIENCE! I don't like going to see a new doctors....but Dr. Barney changed all of that.....he is one SPECIAL professional, caring and exceptional doctor. I am extremely impressed with him and his staff. The receptionist, Chris has EXCELLENT customer service. She is a top notch professional and yet so down to earth and so caring....If she ever needs a job, our company would hire her ASAP!
    Connie in Highlands Ranch, Colorado — Dec 09, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Barney, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1083675888
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
