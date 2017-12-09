Dr. Steven Barney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Barney, DDS
Overview of Dr. Steven Barney, DDS
Dr. Steven Barney, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
Dr. Barney works at
Dr. Barney's Office Locations
-
1
5280 Oral Surgery and Dental Implants6979 S Holly Cir Ste 105, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3881
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
AN ABSOLUTE AMAZING EXPERIENCE! I don't like going to see a new doctors....but Dr. Barney changed all of that.....he is one SPECIAL professional, caring and exceptional doctor. I am extremely impressed with him and his staff. The receptionist, Chris has EXCELLENT customer service. She is a top notch professional and yet so down to earth and so caring....If she ever needs a job, our company would hire her ASAP!
About Dr. Steven Barney, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1083675888
Education & Certifications
- Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
Dr. Barney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney.
