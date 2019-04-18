Overview

Dr. Steven Barone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Barone works at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.