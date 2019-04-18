Dr. Steven Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Barone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Barone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 636-9004Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Delaware Surgical Group PC1150 Youngs Rd Ste 202, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 636-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
fixed me... nice guy, going back for round 2
About Dr. Steven Barone, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447407036
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.