Overview of Dr. Steven Barrington, MD

Dr. Steven Barrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Barrington works at Orthopedics for Kids in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL and Wetumpka, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.