Dr. Steven Batash, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Batash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Batash works at Steven Batash MD PC in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Batash Medical Center
    9712 63rd Dr Ste 1D, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peptic Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Aug 24, 2021
    I had a consultation with Dr. Batash. I had a zoom appointment. ( very helpful). Upon deciding I want the suture sculpt procedure, I made the trip to queens where I found parking easily. The wait was about an hour. The bathroom wasn’t the cleanest The staff was super accommodating as they all work together very well. I too like there energy and positivity . Now at this point I am ready to make the appointment for the procedure. I will say Dr. Batash paid very close attention to all my concerns and questions. Everything was thoroughly gone over in detail. I have read and heard this procedure is In fact the top procedure today. I’ll let you know when I have it.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steven Batash, MD
    About Dr. Steven Batash, MD

