Dr. Steven Batash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Batash works at Steven Batash MD PC in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.