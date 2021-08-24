Dr. Steven Batash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Batash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Batash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Batash works at
Locations
Batash Medical Center9712 63rd Dr Ste 1D, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with Dr. Batash. I had a zoom appointment. ( very helpful). Upon deciding I want the suture sculpt procedure, I made the trip to queens where I found parking easily. The wait was about an hour. The bathroom wasn’t the cleanest The staff was super accommodating as they all work together very well. I too like there energy and positivity . Now at this point I am ready to make the appointment for the procedure. I will say Dr. Batash paid very close attention to all my concerns and questions. Everything was thoroughly gone over in detail. I have read and heard this procedure is In fact the top procedure today. I’ll let you know when I have it.
About Dr. Steven Batash, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Med Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batash works at
