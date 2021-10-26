Dr. Steven Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bates, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bates, MD
Dr. Steven Bates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Bates works at
Dr. Bates' Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
-
2
Altos Oaks Center for Cosmetic Surgery715 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 934-7020
-
3
Redwood City Center805 Veterans Blvd Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 853-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bates?
I had a double mastectomy plus radiation prior to getting my reconstructive surgery. My mastectomy/radiation left me with extensive surgical trauma/scar/disfigurement. I first met Dr.Bates a year prior to mastectomy and then again post mastectomy/radiation. The ease of my appointment was great, comfort level great, follow up care great . Unlike most patients because of my mastectomy I had a highly invasive procedure that needed an extremely skilled microsurgeon ( 12 hour surgery) . My procedure was called a diep … basically he used my tummy skin, fat and some blood vessels , transferred to chest area to recreate new breast . It takes a skilled hand/microsurgeon and attention to every small detail to have a successful diep done. I am 100% satisfied with pre op care, post op care, pain management and mostly his explanation of realistic expectations based on one’s individual case. I will be seen him in future for cosmetic surgery unrelated to cancer.
About Dr. Steven Bates, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497895726
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.