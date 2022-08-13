Overview of Dr. Steven Baughman, MD

Dr. Steven Baughman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy.



Dr. Baughman works at Northwestern Medical Group in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.