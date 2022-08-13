Dr. Steven Baughman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Baughman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Baughman, MD
Dr. Steven Baughman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy.
Dr. Baughman works at
Dr. Baughman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 207, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (331) 732-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baughman?
Dr Baugman is very competent and not afraid to truthfully answer all questions. I am glad that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Steven Baughman, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629176789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baughman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baughman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baughman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baughman works at
Dr. Baughman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baughman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baughman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baughman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baughman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baughman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.