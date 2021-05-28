Overview of Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD

Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Baumgarten works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.