Dr. Steven Beanes, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Beanes, MD
Dr. Steven Beanes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Beanes' Office Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beanes did a terrific job operating on my hernia. His staff was terrific and super realistic about my prospects ("you don't need to repair your hernia now, but most people come back!). I have nothing but good things to say about his ability as a surgeon, and I like that he seems to specialize in hernia repair.
About Dr. Steven Beanes, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beanes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beanes has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Beanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beanes.
