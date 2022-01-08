Overview of Dr. Steven Becker, MD

Dr. Steven Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seal Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Becker works at Optum Care Medical Group in Seal Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.