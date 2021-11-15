Overview

Dr. Steven Beenstock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Beenstock works at AtlantiCare Physician Group in Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.