Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM
Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Belanger works at
Dr. Belanger's Office Locations
Dr Steven M Belanger LLC1030 President Ave Ste 116, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 235-6204
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belanger is awesome! Very thorough. Not always on time but worth the wait.
About Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- CLARK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belanger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belanger works at
Dr. Belanger has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belanger speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.