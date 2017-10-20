Overview of Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM

Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Belanger works at Dr Steven M Belanger LLC in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.