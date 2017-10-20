See All Podiatrists in Fall River, MA
Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Fall River, MA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM

Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Belanger works at Dr Steven M Belanger LLC in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Belanger's Office Locations

    Dr Steven M Belanger LLC
    1030 President Ave Ste 116, Fall River, MA 02720 (508) 235-6204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2017
    Dr. Belanger is awesome! Very thorough. Not always on time but worth the wait.
    Kathryn in Middleboro, MA — Oct 20, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM

    Podiatry
    32 years of experience
    English, Portuguese
    1326004169
    Education & Certifications

    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    CLARK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Belanger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belanger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belanger works at Dr Steven M Belanger LLC in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Belanger’s profile.

    Dr. Belanger has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

