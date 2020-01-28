See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Beldner, MD

Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Beldner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Beldner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill
    210 E 64th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 636-2657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I'm a professional guitarist. I took a fall the Monday before Thanksgiving 2019. I was fortunate to find Dr. Beldner. I was able to schedule an appointment right after the holiday he did the surgery the next day. The office and surgical staff showed great compassion and efficiency. Dr. B. did a great job with the procedure and all follow ups. I don't believe I could have gotten any better care anywhere in the world. So grateful to be back playing again at full function!!
    Richard Frank — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Beldner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740396019
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beldner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beldner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Beldner’s profile.

    Dr. Beldner has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beldner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Beldner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beldner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

