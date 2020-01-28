Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill210 E 64th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10065 Directions (516) 636-2657
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm a professional guitarist. I took a fall the Monday before Thanksgiving 2019. I was fortunate to find Dr. Beldner. I was able to schedule an appointment right after the holiday he did the surgery the next day. The office and surgical staff showed great compassion and efficiency. Dr. B. did a great job with the procedure and all follow ups. I don't believe I could have gotten any better care anywhere in the world. So grateful to be back playing again at full function!!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1740396019
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Beldner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beldner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beldner has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beldner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beldner speaks Italian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Beldner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beldner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.