Overview

Dr. Steven Belen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Belen works at Commerce Cardiology Associates in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.