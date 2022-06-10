Dr. Steven Beljic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beljic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Beljic, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Beljic, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Beljic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Center for Gastroenterology13777 Belcher Rd S Ste 100, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 382-5162
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beljic?
Everyone in office is very friendly. Dr Beljic listens to what you have to say and you are not rushed.
About Dr. Steven Beljic, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1275627697
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beljic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beljic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beljic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beljic works at
Dr. Beljic has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beljic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beljic speaks Creole and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beljic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beljic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beljic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beljic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.