Dr. Steven Bello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Bello, MD
Dr. Steven Bello, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Washington University School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
Collier Otolaryngology-head and Neck Surgery PA1879 Veterans Park Dr Ste 1201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 592-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hes been my dr for quite a few years.He is gentle, knowledgable and listens which is rare in a dr these days!
About Dr. Steven Bello, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Romanian
- 1013979350
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Med
- Jewish Hospital of St Louis
- Washington University School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello speaks Romanian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
