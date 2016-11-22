Overview of Dr. Steven Below, MD

Dr. Steven Below, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Below works at Great Plains Orthopedics in Peoria, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.