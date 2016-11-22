Dr. Below has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Below, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Below, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Dba Great Plains Orthopaedics303 N William Kumpf Blvd, Peoria, IL 61605 Directions (309) 676-5546MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Great Plains Orthopedics7800 N Sommer St Ste 608, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 689-0500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Osf Hospice - Eastern Region1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3161
Osf Multi-specialty Group8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 676-5546
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Below walks on water in my opinion. I have had two major surgeries performed by Dr. Below, total ankle reconstruction with tendon reassignment and rotator cuff surgery which he reinforced with 4 dissolvable bone anchors. My work is very physically demanding and each time I was able to return to work stronger and without pain after recovery. Dr. Below is a very skilled surgeon and a very compassionate man who explains every step of your treatment in great detail. You can't ask for more.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Below accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Below has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Below has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Below on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Below. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Below.
