Overview of Dr. Steven Bennett, MD

Dr. Steven Bennett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Hennepin Healthcare Pediatrics in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.