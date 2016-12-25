Dr. Steven Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bennett, MD
Dr. Steven Bennett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
-
1
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
I've been a patient of Dr. Bennett for a couple of decades. His understanding of my eye issue is comforting. My confidence in his care is profound. Brilliant, talented, and caring, my endorsement for the doctor is absolute.
About Dr. Steven Bennett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538157532
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|Vanderbilt University
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.