Overview of Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM

Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.