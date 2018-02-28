Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital.
The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 205, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 482-8236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein377 Jersey Ave Ste 590, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 482-8236
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
The best Dr.I ever had! He did surgery in my foot and I am able to go back to my regular hard training exercises. I am very greatful.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427221712
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Emory University
