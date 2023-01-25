Dr. Steven Bigg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bigg, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bigg, MD
Dr. Steven Bigg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Bigg works at
Dr. Bigg's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Urological Specs215 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 315-9914
- 2 450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 150N, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 315-9914
- 3 111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 40, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3433
- 4 2044 Madison Ave Ste G7, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 798-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigg?
Professional, communicates and makes sure you understand everything that is being done.
About Dr. Steven Bigg, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1932166162
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigg works at
Dr. Bigg has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigg speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.