Dr. Steven Billings, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Billings, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Billings, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Belton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
-
1
Belton Orthodontic Office410 E North Ave, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 282-0862MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Parkville Orthodontic Office8600 NW Highway 45 Ste 101, Parkville, MO 64152 Directions (816) 282-0866
-
3
Platte City Orthodontic Office2000 Kentucky Ave Ste C, Platte City, MO 64079 Directions (816) 282-0863
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billings?
Dr Billings and his son Dr. Branson Billings take excellent care of my 9 year old son. My son is in phase one of braces and he loves going to see the Billings every month. They are both very gentle and patient with him every time.
About Dr. Steven Billings, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1851507727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Billings using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings works at
907 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.