Overview

Dr. Steven Bindrim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Bindrim works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.