Dr. Steven Binenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Binenbaum, MD
Dr. Steven Binenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binenbaum's Office Locations
- 1 10 Industrial Way E Ste 4, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
-
2
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
-
3
Monmouth Neonatal Group PA255 3rd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Super professional ??. He knows exactly what he is doing. Thanks for your help.
About Dr. Steven Binenbaum, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1366628281
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Binenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binenbaum.
