Dr. Steven Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Steven E. Black Dpmpc44444 16th St W Ste 103, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best foot doctor I have found in my life (I’m 70). I would highly recommend him & his excellent staff to serve your needs. He takes excellent care of my feet & has done 1 of my 2 gout surgery’s. He is by far the BEST!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1235228636
Education & Certifications
- DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.