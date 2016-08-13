Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Black, MD
Dr. Steven Black, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
New Mexico Psychiatric Services Corporation1700 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 208-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black is a great doctor and I recommend him very highly. He is trained in both internal medicine and psychiatry which makes his approach really broad and effective. I've been in remission now for two years - the longest in my life - and I owe it to him.
About Dr. Steven Black, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
