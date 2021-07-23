Dr. Steven Blazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Blazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Blazar, MD
Dr. Steven Blazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Blazar works at
Dr. Blazar's Office Locations
Care New England Department of Orthopedic Surgery100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 729-2800
Orthopedics Ri Inc.588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-2400
Orthopedic Group Inc.16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4496
Physiotherapy Associates594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-3700
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med285 Governor St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 722-2400
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend family members and friends to dr. BLAZAR. HE HAS been my dr. For over 20 yrs. He treated my knee, spinal surgery on my neck and treated my lower back just recently. Always made me feel great. Answer all my questions . He's the bests .Thank you Dr.Blazar for everything you done for me. You're truly a blessing.
About Dr. Steven Blazar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1700825908
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Bapt Hospital
- University Mass Med Center
- St Elizabeth's Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
