Overview of Dr. Steven Blazar, MD

Dr. Steven Blazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Blazar works at Care New England - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Attleboro, MA, North Smithfield, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.